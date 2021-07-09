The Friday List: From a thumri recital to an exploration of Ahmedabad's cultural legacy, your weekly calendar of virtual events

The number of COVID-19 cases is dropping markedly in the country as the second wave slowly ebbs away. However, the need to curb a further spread of the virus has most of us staying at home, adhering to social distancing norms and avoiding public spaces, effectively making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. So, even as we are gradually easing out of the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a conversation with actor Neena Gupta, a heritage walk that traces the life of Ahilyabai Holkar and SonyLIV's period drama, Anne Boleyn.

" Talks and panel discussions

In the third episode of its ongoing series, Cultural Capitals, AVID Learning will explore the city of Ahmedabad and discuss the historical and current legacies of its rich and diverse cultures. In >Cultural Capitals: Future Legacies of India's Cities: Ahmedabad, the speakers will talk about the city's exuberant art scene, its craft and textile legacy, architectural heritage and its up and coming visual arts scene. Dancer and choreographer Revanta Sarabhai, artist and museum curator Raheel Patel and design consultant Tanvi Karia will converse with award-winning journalist and author Mini Menon on the fascinating, lesser-known nuggets of this city and the influential personalities that have shaped Ahmedabad's cultural fabric through the decades.

When: 15 July (6 pm)

China Room is a discussion brought about by the Jaipur Literature Festival as part of its ongoing virtual sessions that bring to the fore some of the pertinent issues of our times. In this conversation, British novelist Sunjeev Sahota will talk about his novel of the same name with broadcast journalist Georgina Godwin to shed light on the underlying themes of segregation, trauma and discrimination that appear in his book. Sahota's China Room tells the story of the brides of three brothers in 1929 Punjab intertwined with a young man from England who traverses to their farmland 70 years later. A talk that focuses on the author's writing processes as well as issues around addiction and racism, this online session by JLF promises to be a thoroughly interesting event.

When: 9 July (8.30 pm)

Veteran actor Neena Gupta writes about her journey as an actor, the milestones in her life and the new direction her career in Hindi cinema has witnessed over the last few years in her autobiographical work,> Sach Kahun Toh. She describes what it means to be a single mother, battle prevalent stereotypes and the unusual choices she seems to have made through her life. During a discussion brought forth by Sipping Thoughts, the actor will dive into some of the interesting anecdotes she records in her book, her journey in television and cinema and why she may not be as unconventional as she is thought to be.

When: 9 July (5 pm)

A session brought about by Bangalore International Centre in collaboration with Prakriti Foundation will dive into the writer within Muthuvel Karunanidhi, one of the most influential political figures in India. Author and columnist AS Panneerselvan will discuss his biography of the poet-writer and his political career with journalist Rohini Mohan in this session. In his book, Karunanidhi: A Life, the author sheds light on the most extraordinary moments of the politician's life in a thoroughly researched and studied chronicling of his career. During the session, >The Poet-Politician, the author will talk about Karunadhini's contributions to Tamil history and culture and the roles he played in protecting the linguistic plurality in India.

When: 10 July (6.30 pm)

" Online lecture

A virtual talk curated by Atlas Obscura will dive into the interesting pairing of beer and luxury fruit and their presence in Japanese culture. The talk, >Beer and Luxury Fruit: A Japanese Beverage Pairing, to be conducted by food guide Mario Depeine will begin with tracing luxury fruit in the context of the gift-giving culture in Japan, the country's seemingly exorbitant pricing of fruit, how they are supposed to be consumed and gifted and certain beliefs around the process of presenting fruit to people. The latter half of the session will be about trying three fruit and beer pairings with cheese during which Depeine will walk participants through the nuanced flavour patterns of each combination and how they can be recreated at home.

When: 11 July

" Music

Thumri artist Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady will be performing in the virtual recital >Baithak, brought about by HCL concerts curated in a bid to promote classical art traditions. The vocalist has received her training in the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana as well as the Purabi gharana and has performed at several venues across the globe. In this recital, the artist will dive into the musical tradition of the thumri, or the lyrical verses found in the Hindustani classical repertoire that most often depict the relationship between Krishna and the gopis of Vrindavan. Accompanied by Sumit Mishra on the harmonium and Babar Latif Khan on the tabla, this evening featuring Kilpady is a must attend for all connoisseurs of classical music.

When: 9 July (7 pm)

Where: HCL Concerts' Facebook page

" Virtual storytelling

This weekend, the kids at home can participate in a storytelling session organised by Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum in which writer Shweta Ganesh Kumar will narrate a tale from her latest book, At Home. A story of two siblings stuck indoors during the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a tale about children who attend virtual school, invent games to play in the house and stare at nature from their windows. Through this interactive hour, the bestselling writer will invite her young participants to share their experiences of staying indoors, their routine at home and what they most miss about stepping outside and exploring.

When: 10 July (4 pm to 5 pm)

" Virtual heritage walk

In collaboration with InterGlobe Enterprises, Sahapedia has curated the virtual festival, >My City, My Heritage which celebrates the cultures and histories of Ahmedabad, Indore, Shillong, Goa and Prayagraj. An upcoming session as part of this virtual event is an online tour of Indore that explores the history of the Holkar dynasty and its most famed queen. During the session, >Ahilyabai Holkar: An Inspirational Journey, walk leader Ankit Goswami will take participants through the story of this queen's life, a member of the Holkar clan who contributed significantly to the development of Indore. The digital walk will draw out her journey with the help of heritage sites and illustrations that shed light on some of the crucial moments of this iconoclast's life.

When: 14 July (11 am)

" Streaming this week

Arriving on SonyLIV this Friday is the British period drama, >Anne Boleyn which chronicles in three episodes the story of this Queen of England who was executed for treason in 1536. Featuring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role, the story is set in the last few months leading up to Anne's beheading and through a series of flashbacks brings to life the queen's ambitions, her quest for reformation and her personal struggles. In a dramatic retelling of history, the it sheds light on the deepest predicaments of the British monarch from her many miscarriages to the accusations of treason levelled against her. The series promises to be a fascinating glimpse of British history, perfect for a binge on a quiet night indoors.

When: 9 July

Where: SonyLIV

Another period drama coming up on MUBI is >First Cow which explores the adventures of two travellers who become unlikely companions in their desire to make a fortune. Directed by Kelly Reichardt, this western tells the story of a taciturn cook who travels to the Oregon Territory in the 1820s and encounters a Chinese immigrant trying his luck in the foreign land. Together they plan a dangerous scheme of stealing milk from a landowner's prized Jersey cow, the first and only cow of its kind in the region. Set against the backdrop of the rustic American landscape, the film is touted to be a poignant portrayal of the foraging west of the 19th century.

When: 9 July

Where: MUBI

Coming up on Disney+Hotstar VIP is the film >Collar Bomb, featuring Jimmy Shergill and Asha Negi in the lead. The thriller revolves around a cop hunting for a suicide bomber who has threatened to blow up a school. While Manoj Hesi (Shergill) has had a great run as a policeman, his past continues to haunt him and when he is forced to commit a series of crimes to prevent the suicide bomber from attacking innocents, he finally comes to reckoning with this trauma. This glorified policeman now races against time to complete a deadly scavenger hunt as he tries to track down the culprit and witnesses his once idyllic town descend into madness and panic.

When: 9 July

Where: Disney+Hotstar VIP

State of Siege: Temple Attack is a new film arriving on Zee5 based on the 2002 terrorist attacks on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The film focuses on the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos who take up the rescue mission after terrorists barge into the temple and killing some pilgrims and holding others hostage. Featuring Akshaye Khanna as NSG commando Hanut Singh who is tasked with leading this operation, the film much like its predecessor, the web series, State of Siege: 26/11, casts a spotlight on the plan of action of the rescue commandos in such high pressure situations.

When: 9 July

Where: Disney+Hotstar VIP

