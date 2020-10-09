The Friday List: From a taxidermy workshop to a lecture on migrant cultures in early India, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise and fall every week, yet slowly and steadily a new normal has settled in. Restaurants and shops are now open with proper measures in place and travel has resumed. However, the need to maintain social distancing has meant avoiding large gatherings in public spaces and theatres, cinema halls, museums continue to remain closed. So, even as we have eased out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a taxidermy workshop, a lecture on migrant cultures in early India and Netflix's horror series, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

" Music, art and plays

This weekend, Aasakta, a Pune-based theatre group will be staging an online performance, >The Colour of Loss, based on the prolific author Han Kang's work, The White Book. A disquieting exploration of one writer wandering the blank pages of a notebook and coming to terms with the tragedy that has haunted her family, the story is a jarring narrative of powerful philosophy, the psychology of a fragile mind and the tenacity of the human spirit. Translated into English by Deborah Smith, the book was shortlisted for the 2018 International Booker Prize and in this webcast will be taken to the virtual stage by actors Mrinmayee Godbole, Manasi Bhawalkar, Dipti Mahadev and Ipshita. Haunting and evocative in turns, the performance, directed by Mohit Takalkar, is definitely a must attend for all fans of theatre.

To get your tickets for the performance, click here.

When: 9, 10, 11 October

Biodiversity by the Bay is an ongoing online virtual festival which celebrates music, comedy and art to raise awareness about climate issues and draw attention to Mumbai's diverse ecosystem. While the first week of the festival kicked off with a performance by the pop duo Parekh + Singh, and will go on to feature concerts by vocalist and actor Anushka Manchanda and singer and songwriter Nikhil D'Souza among others, the second week will play host to artistic interventions. Artists and designers are set to launch new collections with prominent names, like Shilo Shiv Suleman and Pia Alize displaying works that raise awareness about the Aarey forest, and Shweta Malhotra, whose artwork documents Mumbai's flamingoes. Brought about by Ministry of Mumbai's Magic and DeadAnt, this artistic and musical extravaganza is sure to be a highly entertaining experience.

When: 11 to 20 October (Design segment)

Where: Ministry of Mumbai's Magic's Instagram

Royal Opera House, Mumbai will be screening an excerpt of a poetry and spoken word performance titled, >In Silence the Secret Speaks accompanied by a dance recital by Bharatnatyam exponent Lokesh Bhardwaj and a piano recital by Sahil Vasudeva, with musician and composer Shruthi Vishwanath on vocals. A performance inspired from a painting by the artist Seema Kohli, the poetry was produced as a verbal representation of this artwork and creates an effect that weaves together ancient and contemporary Indian traditions with the concept of constant creation and evolution. Tune in to catch this recital which promises to transcend the barriers of one art form fusing it seamlessly with another.

When: 10 October (6 pm)

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

Clayton Hogermeer And The All-Star Band will be seen performing in the online music concert, >From the Island this weekend, a music festival set to feature 12 acts by musicians from across Mumbai. Hogermeer will be seen performing his signature folk music in a live stream of the concert, which articulates love, hope and longing, becoming a commentary on the issues of our time. Spend an invigorating evening this Sunday swaying to an electric performance featuring the indie musician on the acoustic guitar with Brent Tauro on the keyboard and Mitchell Murray on drums along with a host of other instrumentalists.

To get your tickets for the concert, click here.

