The Friday List: From a poetry writing workshop to a talk on the history of horses, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Whether we are staring into the face of another nationwide lockdown is uncertain but the coronavirus crisis and its impact on our lives is far from being over. As we continue to live in the new normal, so too we seek out more and more activities to do right from home. The need to remain indoors and reduce the spread of COVID-19 has continued to make our leisure time a largely virtual experience. And even as we have eased out of the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a lecture series on ancient Indian coins, a workshop on writing poems and Netflix's much anticipated Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train.

" Talks and discussions

For those interested in numismatics, or the study of coins, an interesting three-day long session brought forth by Sahapedia is just the place to be. >Ancient Indian Coins, a lecture series by professor Abhijit Dandekar will dive into ancient monetary systems, the history of Indian coins and their development through the ages. His talk will also focus on the emergence of coinage, the minting techniques that were in practice at the time and the theories which trace the origin of the coinage system in the country. The speaker, who has been teaching epigraphy and paleography for the last 17 years, is sure to deliver an utterly informative and engaging talk on the profound history of money.

When: 26 February to 28 February (4 pm to 5 pm)

If you thought masterclasses were too tedious and hour-long lectures on the screen strayed your mind away from the subject, then the short three-minute snippets of information brought about by Science Gallery Bengaluru are the quickest way to store in a bit of information without being bored. >Co-Vids, small, curated videos from experts in disciplines such as medicine, public policy, epidemiology, history, psychiatry and lots more, draw on the knowledge of eminent speakers to talk about the pandemic and the different questions it has raised in their minds. For this week, academic Sridhar Venkatapuram will utilise his experience to share with audiences his thoughts on the contagion and the top three questions that have been on his mind during this time.

When: 26 February

Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in collaboration with PAN Macmillan India and Bangalore International Centre is set to host the discussion, >How the Horse Shaped India, around historian Yashaswini Chandra's latest book, The Tale of the Horse: A History of India on Horseback. Chandra will be joined by equine veterinarian, Hasneyn Mirza and writer Anirudh Kanisetti to discuss the history of horses in India, their social and culture role and touch upon the decline of the age of horses and the advent of technology and mechanisation. The panel discussion will be accompanied by some descriptive images which emphasise the many manifestations of the horse, be it in Indian art or in historical sites. For equestrians and history enthusiasts, the session is surely a must attend.

When: 26 February (6.30 pm)

" Music

Brought forth by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai is the virtual screening of the music ensemble >MaatiBaani from the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2021. Like most cultural and literary events, this arts festival too had gone digital in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The excerpt that will be showcased this weekend features the pop-fusion act comprising classical vocalist Nirali Kartik and music composer Kartik Shah during their performance at Kala Ghoda's virtual festival. Tune in to what is sure to be an utterly beautiful evening full of music and melody.

When: 27 February

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

" Virtual stand-up

A spontaneous stand-up comedy coming on to your screens will be hosted by >Daniel Fernandes and his content will be made up of the conversations he has with the audiences during the course of the show. Fernandes is known for humour that is at once utterly hilarious and reflective of our times. In this show too, he will draw on the reactions of his audiences and viewers to spin a comic narrative that becomes a mirror to our society and beliefs. For fans of stand-up and of Fernandes, this show is definitely a must attend to introduce a healthy dose of laughs and giggles into a stay-at-home Saturday evening.

When: 27 February

" Virtual film festival

An online film festival brought about by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art has been screening works of Amit Dutta, a prolific practitioner of experimental cinema. >An Auteur's Palette will showcase the filmmaker's explorative storytelling that deals with subjects including art history, ethnography and cultural inheritance. His works like Kramasha, Aadmi ki Aurat Aur Anya Kahaniyan and Nainsukh have been exceedingly well-received and Dutta has been the recipient of numerous accolades including the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards of India. Tune into what promises to be a mesmerising journey through the artist's visionary lens.

When: 20 February to 27 February

" Virtual plays

In continuation of its series, >Drama. Discourse. Dialogue. Prakriti Foundation will be hosting a screening of a play written by Manjula Padmanabhan, followed by a discussion with the playwright. This time around, Astronauts, a comedy which is ideally meant for high school students will be up for viewing, directed by Yuki Elias. The play tells the story of an inter-galactic conference in which diverse human and non-human forms are invited to represent earth. When the various human beings of all sorts of warring ethnicities cannot agree upon one joint statement to be made at the conference, it is ultimately the non-humans who take over. The play is an insight into a divisive human psyche and the conversation with the writer, a glimpse into her process of making up her thought-provoking worlds.

When: 27 February (7 pm)

This weekend, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai will be premiering the virtual screening of the Simon Stephen monologue, >Sea Wall, performed by Jim Sarbh and directed by Bruce Guthrie. Performed previously by Sarbh at NCPA's 2019 ADD Arts Festival, the monologue is spoken by Alex, who lays bare his devastating and powerful story for the audiences. The virtual premiere will be followed by an online meet and greet with Sarbh and Guthrie. Tune in to is an excellent portrayal of a man whose contentment gives way to heartbreaking grief as he crumbles to pieces in front of his listeners.

When: 27 February and 28 February

Also read " Jim Sarbh on how love for his craft makes him 'selfish', and why actors don't make the best role models

" Workshop

Brought about by Kommune is the workshop, >Finding Your Voice, which will take participants through the nuances of writing verses and expressing our innermost feelings through poetry. To be conducted by poet Megha Rao, the workshop will serve as an introduction to understanding one's voice, experimenting with form, learning to think outside the box, discovering a perspective and trying to figure out which writing style suits one best. Rao, a surrealist artist and performance poet will also be sharing some of her insights into what goes into presenting poetry in front of an audience and finding that voice within ourselves to read and perform our verses. For amateur poets looking to learn more about the craft, this workshop is definitely the place to be.

When: 28 February (11 am)

" Streaming this week

Coming up on Netflix this weekend is >The Girl on the Train, the adaptation of the 2015 Paula Hawkins novel by the same name. The book was previously adapted in 2016 in a film featuring Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux and Rebecca Fergusson in lead roles. The Hindi remake will feature Parineeti Chopra in the role of Mira Kapoor, the eponymous girl on the train who obsesses over what seems to be an ideal couple on her daily commute. But when a horrifying incident involving the couple makes her the prime suspect in a murder investigation, things take a far worse and ghastlier turn as she tries to remember her whereabouts on that fateful night and prove her innocence. Filled with suspense, mystery and a stellar cast comprising Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary, the film is definitely a must-watch.

When: 26 February

Where: Netflix

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry is a documentary arriving on Apple TV+ this weekend which tells the story of this music sensation and her rise to fame. The singer-songwriter began composing out of the bedroom she shared with her brother while in high school and the film traces her career, right up to the success of her debut album. Through her lens and of those closest to her, Eilish's fans can glimpse into the musician's world, how she navigates her work, her life on the road, the stage and her family. For fans of Eilish's work and those interested in knowing more about her life, this documentary is definitely one to catch.

When: 26 February

Where: Apple TV+

An upcoming series that draws heavily from the 1962 India-China conflict is the Disney+Hotstar release, >1962: The War in the Hills. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and featuring Abhay Deol in the lead, the show is derived from the fierce battle fought by 125 soldiers of the Indian battalion, C Company, against 3,000 Chinese soldiers to hold up a strategic pass and prevent the infiltrating army from taking over a crucial airstrip to protect Ladakh. The show, however, promises to be more than just the story of conflict, diving also into the personal and heartbreaking stories of love, loss and longing in a war torn region. The series promises to be packed with action, adventure and drama and with all episodes releasing this Friday, makes for a perfect weekend binge.

When: 26 February

Where: Disney+Hotstar

