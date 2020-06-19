The Friday List: From NCPA's World Music Day festivities to a masterclass on travel writing, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

We are all easing into what has become the new normal as life slowly tries to come back on track following the lockdown brought about in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, social distancing and the necessity of staying at home due to the imminent threat of the coronavirus will keep on making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. And even as we begin to ease out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment will continue to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: weird homes, stargazing music and a travel writing masterclass.

" Plays, dance and music

National Centre of Performing Arts, (NCPA) Mumbai

To celebrate World Music Day on 21 June, the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai will showcase all through the weekend, as part of its NCPA@home series, stellar performances from its archives by well-known exponents of classical and contemporary music. Among these is a recital by several jazz artists accompanied by a full-blown horn section who will be performing some of the most famous Broadway hits including The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music and Jesus Christ Superstar. Tune in to NCPA's YouTube channel to enjoy the swing and verve of some classic jazz tunes in >Jazz Goes To Broadway.

When: 20 June (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

(This event will be available for viewing till 27 June)

Also a part of the World Music Day festivities is a performance by renowned singer Javed Ali. A recital immersed in Sufiana songs, the compositions are descriptive of themes such as love, longing and union with the higher power, worship that transcends the constraints of caste, creed and religion. Engulfed in a time of uncertainties and stress, this recital, which was first staged in 2015 as part of Sama'a: The Mystic Ecstasy, is a splendid way to immerse in the spiritual and tranquil vibes created by Sufiana music.

When: 21 June

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

(This event will be available for viewing till 28 June)

Royal Opera House:

Royal Opera House, Mumbai, in its ongoing series which features excerpts from past events, will host on its social media platforms the recital Logically Speaking this weekend. A solo performance by drummer Gino Banks, the event will comprise of a 30-minute pre-recorded programme, the perfect fit for a short musical evening on a Saturday.

When: 20 June (6 pm)

During the week, the opera house will stage on its digital platforms The Tallis Scholars in Rome, a recital by the acclaimed a cappella troupe. For those looking for some wonderful tunes while wrapping up that hectic work from home day in the middle of the week, this is an event to look forward to as the troupe takes the audiences on a journey of mellifluous notes performed in Rome, right from the comfort of the couch.

When: 24 June

In what promises to be a very fascinating performance, Atlas Obscura's Wonder From Home series will host >Music For Stargazing, a complete set of melodies that will partner well with sitting in the balcony or terrace of your flat to gaze into the wonders of the cosmos. The performance will be led by astronomer Moiya McTier who will be focusing on solar eclipses. McTier will be accompanied during the session by The Sun Ra Arkestra! whose electric guitar and percussion instruments will set the mood for delving into the world of celestial bodies.

When: 21 June

To know more and register, click here.

In the fifth of its FirstAct series, featuring improv and theatre artists staging plays and readings over Zoom video calls, Firstpost is set to present >Leftovers, a play set against the backdrop of the society meetings of 'B Wing Belle View Apartments' and the confrontations between the residents. Created by actor and director Chanakya Vyas and playwright Saudamini Kalra, the play follows one such meeting happening over a video call which takes an unplanned turn. Find out what happens next by tuning in to watch the play this Friday.