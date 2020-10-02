The Friday List: From NCPA's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to a discussion on Rajasthani miniature painting, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

As many as six months have passed since the lockdown was brought into effect to battle the coronavirus crisis and even though life has resumed its normal pace, the pandemic looms overhead, a clear and persistent danger. Amidst it all, public spaces continue to remain closed with social distancing and the need to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19 making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. So even as we have eased out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: NCPA's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, reimagining Antigone in the coronavirus lockdown and a discussion with grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

" On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai will be screening a rendition of the renowned bhajan, >Vaishnava Janato, performed by the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) featuring Hariprasad Chaurasia. Brought about in association with Vrindavan Gurukul, the recital will pay tribute to Gandhi on 2 October in this musical interpretation from SOI coupled with the soulful notes produced by Chaurasia to create a calming, mesmerising effect on the listeners. Tune in to NCPA's recital this week to immerse in the melodious notes of Chaurasia's flute.

When: 2 October

Where: NCPA's YouTube channel

Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya and Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Mumbai have brought about the virtual session, >Peed Parayi Jaane Re, an online concert to mark the 151st birth anniversary of the 'father of the nation'. Vocalists Pavithra Chari and Upagna Pandya will be accompanied by Shantanu Herlekar on harmonium and Abhimanyu Herlekar on the tabla, producing soulful verses in remembrance of the Mahatma. Following the concert will be a dedication to Gandhi titled >B is for Bapu: Gandhi in the Art of the Child in Modern India and will feature a digital project by professor Sumathy Ramaswami. For kids and adults alike, these two virtual events are definitely must attend to understand Gandhi's influence on the contemporary world.

To know more and access the link to the session, click here.

When: 2 October (3.30 pm and 4.15 pm)

What Gandhi Means to Us Today is yet another discussion which will be hosted to mark Gandhi's birth anniversary, an online event organised by the Bangalore International Centre. Cultural historian Tridip Suhrud and professor Chandan Gowda will be seen discussing why Gandhi's teachings should mean anything to us, whether this figure continues to be remembered because of his reaffirmation of our capacity for self-rule or his lessons in walking the path of non-violence or whether his presence in our minds has endured because of his faith in youthful innovation and steadfastness. A thoroughly interesting session, the talk promises to dive into these and many other aspects to explore concerns about Gandhi in his time and ours.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 2 October (5 pm)

" Talks and panel discussions

The third session of the ongoing >Tata Literature Live! Sports Yatras series is set to feature India's first grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to talk about his autobiography, Mind Master: Winning Lessons from a Champion's Life. The grandmaster will be joined by co-author and Sports Writer at ESPN Susan Ninan in a conversation with sports historian and curator of the Sports Yatras series, Boria Majumdar. While the book describes some of the greatest triumphs of the chess player, the talk will be an engaging session which brings forth interesting facets of Anand's journey as a chess superstar. For chess players and fans of the game, this session is definitely a must attend.

When: 2 October (6 pm)

Where: Tata Literature Live's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Artist and art historian Varunika Saraf, Rajasthani miniaturist R Vijay and founder of the Anant Art Gallery, Mamta Singhania will come together in the talk, >Rajasthani Miniature Painting: Tradition & Continuity this weekend to discuss this age-old art form and map a future for its practice. Brought forth by Sahapedia as part of the project Roots of Rajasthan, this panel discussion promises to be an interesting live event which delves deep into traditional arts from the region and explores its continued relevance in the contemporary world. For artists and connoisseurs of Indian artistic practices, this session is definitely a must attend.

