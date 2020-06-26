The Friday List: From environmental storytelling to Kathakali recital, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

" Plays, dance, music and concerts

This weekend, as part of its NCPA@home series, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai is set to showcase yet another archived performance by the >Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI). Led by music director Marat Bisengaliev, the concert is set to feature Haydn's Symphony No. 104 in D Major. The last of the 12 London symphonies written by the Austrian composer, this musical piece has been a favourite ever since its first concert in May 1795 and was performed by the SOI at NCPA's 50th anniversary celebrations. Tune in to NCPA's YouTube channel to enjoy Haydn's mesmerising notes.

When: 27 June (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

As part of its 2019 Mudra dance festival, the NCPA staged a number of dance concerts " some of which explored Hasya, the rasa of humour and laughter. Kathakali, one of the eight Indian classical dances, which narrates a host of stories and episodes from the Ramayana, was also brought to the stage during the festival by the maestro Sadanam Balakrishnan. In keeping with the theme of humour and laughter, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winning exponent presented >Ravanodbhavam with his troupe, a humorous conversation between the King of Lanka, Ravana and his brothers, Kumbhakarna and Vibheeshan. Connoisseurs of classical dance can experience the beauty of Kathakali's abhinaya through this archived recital, set to be showcased this weekend as part of the NCPA@home series.

When: 28 June (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

In a bid to raise funds for those struggling to make ends meet during this challenging time, Hope Foundation " India, has collaborated with noted musician Ankur Tewari for a concert with all proceeds used for providing supplies and hygiene kits to these individuals. >A soulful evening with Ankur Tewari will be streamed live on Skillbox this Friday and promises to be a melodious recital, the perfect way to unwind after a long work from home week.

To know more and book your spot, click here.

When: 27 June (7.30 pm)

Royal Opera House, Mumbai, as part of its ongoing series of virtual shows is set to present this Saturday, >The Sleepy Beauty, a ballet by the Bella Academy from Mumbai. A 30-minute pre-recorded performance, this recital narrating the delightful fairy tale is a lovely glimpse into a world of art and fantasy, a much-needed shot of rejuvenation in an especially uncertain and gloomy period time.

When: 27 June (6 pm)

" Talks

Socio-political activist Aruna Roy in conversation with journalist Anuradha Sengupta discussed at the 2018 Tata Literature Live! festival, >The RTI Story, delving into the people's movement which contributed in getting the Right to Information law passed by the government 15 years ago. NCPA@home will be showcasing on its YouTube channel the entire discussion between the two speakers that narrates the story of this campaign and the subsequent passing of the RTI Act, a watershed move in Indian democracy.

When: 26 June (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

AVID Learning, as part of its ongoing sessions on its digital platforms is set to host a talk by oral historian Avehi Menon this Friday on what museums might look like in an age that is increasingly going online, more so during this time of social distancing. The talk, >The New Virtual Museum with the archive director at Sarmaya Arts, is then directed towards discussing how museums and cultural institutions are increasingly going digital by incorporating technologies like augmented and virtual reality to take their collections to global audiences. This talk is a must attend for those inclined towards understanding how cultural spaces carve a spot for themselves in the digital world.