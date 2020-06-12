The Friday List: From Atlas Obscura's pickling class to Thespo's clown workshop, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

Slowly and rather unsteadily, we have entered the 'unlock' phase but social distancing and the necessity of staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic will keep on making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. And even as we begin to ease out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment will continue to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences " performances, talks, tours, screenings " to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: some pickling, some tips on putting together a poetry manuscript and a clown workshop.

" Streaming this week

If you thought you had seen it all during the coronavirus crisis " quarantine, lockdown, travel restrictions and a crumbling economy " think again. Because filmmakers and directors are prepared to forfeit box office collections and shift to digital releases of their films as theatres continue to remain shut to the public. Shoojit Sircar's >Gulabo Sitabo which was touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020 will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video India as opposed to its theatrical release which was scheduled for April. On this stay-at-home Friday, catch Gulabo Sitabo, a quirky satirical tale of an elderly landlord (Amitabh Bachchan) and his tenant (Ayushmann Khurrana) on the first day of its release.

When: 12 June

Where: Amazon Prime Video

For those who can stomach a suspense thriller with subtitles, Netflix is also set to release the first season of >The Woods, a Polish show which follows the story of a prosecutor who discovers evidence on the body of a homicide victim which has possible links to his sister's disappearance 25 years ago. Adapted from Harlen Coben's novel of the same name, the first season of the series promises to be a dark and ominous mystery perfect for a weekend binge.

When: 12 June

Where: Netflix

Also releasing on Netflix this Friday is the Spike Lee film, >Da 5 Bloods, revolving around four African American veterans who return to Vietnam decades after the war is over to find their squadron leader's remains. What they are also looking for is a stash of gold which they hid together as the war raged on around them. Starring Chadwick Boseman and Jonathan Majors among others, the war drama shows not only the inhuman exploits of conflict but also the immorality of the Vietnam War.

When: 12 June

Where: Netflix

" Panel discussions and workshops

Memes are everywhere on social media. Creative, funny and utterly entertaining artworks, they are simultaneously a source of fun and a tool used for social and cultural commentary. But how do we define a meme and how does it thrive in the contemporary cultural space created with the advent of the internet and social media? A digital panel discussion organised by AVID Learning and TIFA Working Studios, the first in their Art Redefined Today (A.R.T) series, is set to unpack meme-making in the session, >Meme Art and Art Engagement in the Post-Internet World. Moderated by illustrator Abhijeet Kini, the panel will be comprised of #ArtWorldMeme's Abhinit Khanna, curator of the Meme Regime at TIFA Working Studios, Anuj Nakade and meme-maker Nivedita Bansal.

When: 18 June (6 pm to 7.30 pm)

The youth theatre movement, Thespo has collaborated with Peter Gould, a playwright and a professor of Spanish, Shakespeare and clown theory among other subjects, to conduct the online workshop, >Clown Dharma, for young theatre-makers under the age of 25. For theatre enthusiasts, this is the place to be to think like a clown, see like a clown and imagine the world as a clown! Gould, a solo clown performer, will take his participants through a three-day programme that will teach them his signature 'problem-solving clown' style based on the Four Noble Truths of Buddhism. Unleash your funny bones in this interactive and engaging workshop and learn how to create your own clown sketch from the comfort of home.

When: 15, 16, 17 June (6.30 pm to 8 pm)

If this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise, being generous with time which has been used for writing, creative thinking and imagination, then a workshop organised by HarperCollins Publishers in association with Little Black Book is the place to tune into for figuring out what the next step is in getting that collection of poems, those thought-provoking essays and that manuscript published and out on the stands. The workshop, >Putting Together First Poetry Manuscript will provide answers to questions such as how many poems can go into a collection, what constitutes a good poem, who is the target audience and more, making it especially useful for those struggling with putting together an assortment of work.