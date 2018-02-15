Fresh snowfall intensifies cold wave in Shimla

Cold wave has intensified once again in hills and northern India after fresh snowfall in Shimla. Tourists from different parts of India thronged to Kufri after the recent snowfall in the area was witnessed. The dry spell had kept tourists away from Shimla and other tourist destinations affecting the economy badly. Tourist spots including Kufri, Narkanda received season's fresh snowfall. Fresh snow has also elated the farmers as well as tourism business operators as it attributes to a lot towards local economy.