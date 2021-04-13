Fresh Covid Restrictions in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana; Here's a List of States with Night Curfew

As India is under a huge surge of Covid cases, several states have imposed fresh restrictions and night curfew to check the rising infections. The Haryana government have imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect on Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The Madhya Pradesh government also ordered a seven-day ‘corona curfew’ in Bhopal to counter the recent Covid surge. The curfew will be enforced from Monday night till April 19.

India overtook Brazil with the number of Covid-19 cases, as it faces a massive wave, hospitals are struggling across the country to cope. On Tuesday India recorded 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases and 879 deaths.

Meanwhile, several other states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and others already have night curfew in place.

Here is the list of states that have imposed Covid restrictions in the state:

Haryana

The night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am was imposed in Haryana from Monday and will remain in force till further orders, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said. He added that the situation will be assessed after a few days after which a decision on continuation of night curfew will be taken. On Monday, Haryana reported a record spike of 3,818 cases, the highest in nearly five months, according to a health department bulletin. In the past several days, there has been a daily surge in the number of cases in the state, with many districts including Gugaon, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Faridabad reporting big spikes.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh also announced night curfew in the state from Monday and will remain in force till April 19. All business establishments will also remain closed during this time. A lockdown is already in place in Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha districts till April 19. Similarly, a 10-day lockdown will be enforced in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts along with Jabalpur city till April 22.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra which is one of the most affected states on Monday reported 51,751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 258 deaths. The state is under daily night curfews from 8 pm to 7 am and a complete lockdown on weekends. An appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope earlier said after a virtual meeting of the Covid-19 task force chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures, including the imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

UP

Mathura district administration has imposed night curfew with immediate effect, an official said on Sunday. The curfew would be from 9 pm to 6 am every day, till further orders, District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said. Gorakhpur district administration on Saturday also imposed a night curfew till April 18 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Several districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Bareilly already have night curfew.

Karnataka

Karnataka is already under the 11-day ‘corona curfew’ in some districts including the state capital, from Saturday night to contain the spread of coronavirus. Only essential services, patients and passengers would be allowed to ply. The state government had announced night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.

Delhi

Delhi is also under night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issuing a stark warning for residents that they should not step out of their homes unless it is urgent. Asserting that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is “very serious”, the chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.

