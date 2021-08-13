Fresh bids invited by PWD to install 500 high-mast tricolours across Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) will install 500 high-mast tricolours across the national capital by the end of December this year, and it has invited fresh bids to execute the project, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

According to PWD officials, earlier the height of high-mast flags was set at 35 metres but now there will be around 40 flags which will be higher than 35 metres. However, remaining flags, out of the 500, will have the 35 metre height, they said.

'Now some changes have been made in the height of high-mast tricolours. The government wants to install around 30-40 flags having a height of 50 metres or 164 feet. 'We will erect these high-mast flags across the city by December-end this year. Our aim is to gift 500 high-mast tricolours to citizens before Republic Day,' a PWD official told PTI.

The project is being executed by the PWD under Delhi government's 'Deshbhakti Budget' to celebrate India's 75th year of independence.

The PWD had floated a tender for installing 495 high-mast tricolours with 35 metre height but it was cancelled earlier this week.

'Because of these changes in height specifications of high-mast flags, we had cancelled the previous tender and have now floated a fresh one with updated details. These bids will be opened on August 19. The work will be completed by the year-end,' the PWD official said.

The official said five out the 500 high-mast flags will be erected by the August 15 to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day. 'We have already erected 100 ft high tricolours at three locations — east Kidwai Nagar, east Vinod Nagar and Rani Bagh. Remaining two in Kalkaji and Dwarka will also be completed soon,' the official said.

East Kidwai Nagar falls in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency which is New Delhi. East Vinod Nagar is in Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's constituency Patparganj while Rani Bagh falls in PWD minister Satyendar Jain's constituency Shakurbasti.

In March this year, the Delhi government had announced its annual budget themed on patriotism and named 'Deshbhakti budget' under which Rs 45 crore has been set aside to install high-mast tricolour at 500 locations across the national capital.

These high-mast flags will be set up on the lines of a 200-ft high tricolour installed at Connaught Place. Officials said these flags will be erected in such a fashion that at least one is visible at every two-three kilometres. 'Our survey has already kicked off. We are identifying suitable public spaces such as market complexes, parks, grounds, big school buildings, residential complexes for installing more flags at remaining 495 locations,' the official said.