Frenchman Bosse crowned men's 800m world champion

London, Aug 9 (IANS) Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France tasted his first world title in men's 800m at IAAF World Championships here.

"Am I dreaming? I still can't believe it," a surprised Bosse said after the victory on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Frenchman made his personal breakthrough with 1 minute and 44.67 seconds, also his best of the season.

The silver and bronze medals went to Adam Kszczot of Poland and Kipyegon Bett of Kenya respectively.

"After the semi-finals I was sure I could fight for the gold medal. I made a small tactical mistake coming home straight. I could have started to speed up a bit sooner," a disappointed Kszczot said.

"It was a tough race. I tried to push it in the last lap but you need to stay strong until the very end," Bett said.

