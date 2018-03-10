French President Emmanuel Macron interacts with students at Bikaner House
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on Saturday. He was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Macron interacted with students at Bikaner House in New Delhi. While interacting with the students President Macron said that there should be more exchange of people and students between India and France. He also invited the researchers to visit France. He further asserted that India's connection France is a 'long standing one'.