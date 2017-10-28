French Open Super Series: Sindhu, Srikanth eye final berth

Paris [France], October 28 (ANI): Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu will be aiming to book her place in the French Open Super Series finals when she takes on Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last-four clash of the women's singles event here on Saturday.

Yesterday, second-seeded Sindhu decimated China's Chen Yufei 21-14, 21-14 in a one-sided quarter-final clash that lasted for more than 40 minutes at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth, who recently clinched his maiden Denmark Open title last week, will also look to reach the summit showdown of the tournament when he square off with his fellow countryman H S Prannoy.

After losing the first game to Shi Yuqi of China, Srikanth rebounded strongly to clinch a 8-21, 21-19, 21-9 win and reserve his place in the semis.

Prannoy, on the other hand, swept aside Jeon Hyeok-jin of South Korea 21-16, 21-16 in his last-eight clash of the men's singles event.

It should be noted that Srikanth is aiming to clinch his fourth Super Series title of the year. (ANI)