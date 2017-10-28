French Open Super Series: HS Prannoy Decimates South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin, to Face Kidambi Srikanth in Semi-Final

New Delhi, Oct 9: After defeating South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-16, 21-16 in the men’s singles quarter-finals, India’s HS Prannoy stormed into the semi-finals of the 325,000 dollars French Open Super series on Friday in Paris. He became the first Indian man to enter the semi-final of the event ever since it became a superseries in 2007. He took 47 minutes to […]

New Delhi, Oct 9: After defeating South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-16, 21-16 in the men’s singles quarter-finals, India’s HS Prannoy stormed into the semi-finals of the 325,000 dollars French Open Super series on Friday in Paris. He became the first Indian man to enter the semi-final of the event ever since it became a superseries in 2007.

He took 47 minutes to oust South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin and clinch the game. 25-year-old Prannoy will face the winner between India’s Kidambi Srikanth and China’s No. 4 seed, Shi Yuqi.

Earlier, Prannoy had dumped Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in straight games to progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals. “Good win against Vittinghus last night to advance to the Quarterfinals!! Tricky one awaiting later in the evening,” Prannoy had tweeted after the match.

On the other hand, in women’s singles, Rio Olympics silver-medalist and second seeded P.V. Sindhu decimated China’s Chen Yufei 21-14, 21-14 to score a straight game victory in a match, which lasted over forty minutes.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Sindhu will face the winner of the match between third seed Sung Ju Hyun of South Korea and fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Akane had defeated another Indian Saina Nehwal in the second round.

(With inputs from agencies)