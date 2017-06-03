French Open: Sharan-Raja to take on Harrison-Venus for quarter final berth

Paris [France], June 3 (ANI): The Indian pair of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja will today take on the American-New Zealand pair of Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus for a place in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event of the French Open.

The unseeded Indian pair upstaged the 15th-seeded Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second-round match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

The other Indian left in the men's doubles is Rohan Bopanna, who will play his pre-quarterfinal match along with Pablo Cuevas later in the day.

Ninth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas yesterday defeated Denis Istomin and Treat Huey 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to set up clash against J. Murray and B. Soares. (ANI)