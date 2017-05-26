French Open: Petra Kvitova Included in Draw After Recovering From Stabbing

Czech player Petra Kvitova was included in the draw for the French Open on Friday after recovering from being stabbed during a burglary at her home last December.

Kvitova, who announced this week she was set to play at Wimbledon where she has twice won the title, has not played competitively since the attack, which left her with serious injuries to her left playing hand.

She will be seeded 15th thanks to her protected ranking. Kvitova's opponent in the first round will be U.S. player Julia Boserup.