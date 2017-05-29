French Open: Novak Djokovic Eases Into 2nd Round

Novak Djokovic began the defence of his French Open title, and partnership with Andre Agassi, with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain's Marcel Granollers on Monday.

It was the perfect way to mark his 50th successive Grand Slam appearance but there is still work to do for the world number two whose form has dropped off since he completed the career Grand Slam in Paris 12 months ago.

"Andre has left already. He's waiting for me for a serious talk," joked the 30-year-old after seeing off Granollers for the fourth time.

Djokovic dropped served four times and required nine set points to claim the second set against a player who had only won 10 games in their previous three encounters.

The Serb, seeking to become the first man in the Open era to win all four majors on at least two occasions, eventually wrapped up matters on Court Philippe Chatrier after two and a half hours.

"It's great to have Andre Agassi as coach and as a mentor. I will try to learn as much as I can from him," added Djokovic.

Djokovic faces either compatriot Janko Tipsarevic or Portugal's Joao Sousa for a place in the last 32.