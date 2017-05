Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic reached the French Open second round on Monday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Steve Darcis of Belgium.

Raonic fired 15 aces and 44 winners and will face either Mikhail Youzhny of Russia or Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva for a spot in the last 32.