French Open: Kvitova makes winning return to tennis

Paris [France], May 28 (ANI): Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova entered the second round of French Open after beating American Julia Boserup in straight sets on Sunday.

Kvitova, who is returning from a lengthy lay-off after a harrowing knife attack at her home in December, defeated 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted for one hour and 33 minutes.

The 15th seed won the opening point of the match with a sweeping cross-court forehand and needed just 74 minutes to overcome world number 86 Boserup.

"It's a pleasure to be here, I'm really glad to have made the decision that I'm going to play here," Sport24 quoted Kvitova as saying after the match.

"I'm glad with how I played today. There are a few things to improve but what can I expect after such a long time," she added.

Last year in December, Kvitova suffered severe injuries to her playing hand after she was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in Czech Republic.

Kvitova will now face Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Evgeniya Rodina in the next round. (ANI)