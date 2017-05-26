French Open Draw: Kerber, Muguruza in Same Half; Might Battle in Semi-Final

In the women's draw, top seed Angelique Kerber starts against experienced Russian Ekaterina Makarova in the first round.

Kerber is due to face defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the semi-finals.

"I am super-excited to be here. I am preparing the best I can but there is no magic pattern," said Muguruza who comes into the tournament having suffered a neck injury in Rome last week.

Muguruza has a tough opener against former champion Francesca Schiavone.

Second seed Karolina Plisova was drawn to face 2014 runner-up Simona Halep in the semi-finals but will start against Zheng Saisai of China.

Halep has an ankle injury and described her chances of making Roland Garros as "50-50" earlier this week.

The women's event is regarded as being wide open with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka al absent.

If the seedings works out, Kerber will face former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the last eight with Muguruza against Dominika Cibulkova.

Elina Svitolina would face Halep, who she defeated in the Rome final, while Britain's Johanna Konta would be Pliskova's last-eight rival.