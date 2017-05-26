French Open 2017 women's draw: Eugenie Bouchard starts off against Japan's Risa Ozaki

The French Open 2017 draw for the women's singles has revealed some mouthwatering fixtures at the quarter finals stage of Roland Garros. Canadian hottie Eugenie Bouchard will relatively have an easy start in the campaign as she is pitted against 23-year-old Japanese tennis player Risa Ozaki in the first round.

Ozaki never really made it to the main rounds of the French Open in the past.

Results from the men's draw

With Serena Williams out as well as Maria Sharapova not awarded a wild card for the tennis grand slam tournament, the likes of Angelique Kerber, defending champion Garbine Muguruza hometown favourite Kristina Mladenovic or even Genie Bouchard could turn out to be the shock winners in the women's division.

Kerber could very well meet Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinals stage, while Karolina Pliskova could also clash swords with Britain's rising star Johanna Konta at that stage.

Here is the list of notable round 1 matches:

Kerber vs Makarova

Pliskova vs Zheng

Halep vs Cepelova

Muguruza vs Schiavone

Kvitova vs Boserup

Puig vs Vinci

Keys vs Barty

Potentian quarter-final matches:

Kerber vs Kuznetsova

Muguruza vs Cibulkova

Svitolina vs Halep

Konta vs Pliskova

