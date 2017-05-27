French Open 2017: Where and when to watch Roland Garros matches, coverage on TV and live streaming

The French Open starts on 28 May and the 15-day tournament closes with the women's singles final 10 June and the men's singles final 11 June. Here's all you need to know about watching the tennis action live.

The second Grand Slam of the year starts on 28 May, Sunday and the 15-day tournament closes with the women's singles final 10 June and the men's singles final 11 June. Novak Djokovic is the men's defending champion while Garbine Muguruza is the reigning champion on the women's side.

For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.

The Spaniard, who hits 31 next week, has turned back the clock to sweep through the European claycourt season with titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid and is a daunting obstacle for anyone with genuine title ambitions.

With man-of-the-season Roger Federer sitting it out to focus on Wimbledon, Djokovic just showing signs of finding his mojo and world number one Andy Murray badly out of sorts, Nadal is clear favourite.

Potential challenges could come from a new generation of big hitters such as rising Austrian Dominic Thiem and Germany's new wunderkind Alexander Zverev, but Nadal looks in the mood to regain his Parisian throne.

In the women's draw Czech Petra Kvitova, who has not played competitive tennis since being stabbed during a burglary at her home last December, was included as 15th seed thanks to her protected ranking.

Providing she is fit to play, she will take on American Julia Boserup.

Muguruza was handed a tricky first round as she will take on the 2010 champion, Italian Francesca Schiavone.

On her possible path to the final, the fourth-seeded Spaniard could also face American Venus Williams.

World number one Angelique Kerber will open her campaign against Ekaterina Makarova.

>Here's all you need to know about watching the French Open matches live:

>When will the French Open matches be played?

The French Open matches will start on 28 May and the final match is on 11 June.

>How do I watch the French Open matches live?

The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports HD1 and Star Sports HD2.

>What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the matches will start at 2.30 PM IST every day.

>Where can you follow the match online?

The matches will be streamed online on hotstar.com.

You can also check out the live blog on Firstpost, for live scores, updates and analysis from the match.

With inputs from Reuters View More