French Open 2017: Watch Dominic Thiem pull off an incredible tweener in his win over Bernard Tomic

Dominic Thiem defeated Bernard Tomic in his first round at Roland Garros, and he may have played the point of the tournament in the process.

It's only Day 1 of the French Open and we may already have the best point of the tournament.

Om Sunday, sixth seed Dominic Thiem was up against Australian Bernard Tomic in his first round match at Roland Garros. The Austrian got his campaign off to a quickfire start, beating an out-of-sorts Tomic 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in only 80 minutes.

After a tight first set, the 39th-ranked Australian won just two more games as, looking to keep the points short on a hot and fast Court Suzanne Lenglen, he sprayed the ball long and wide in his quest for winners.

In the third set at 3-1, Thiem won a fabulous point after three incredible gets " the first one after he rushed to the net to pick up a nicely-disguised volley from Tomic, the second one an unbelievable tweener at the baseline and the third a scuttling effort in the middle of the court. Thiem lobbed the ball to put Tomic on the back foot and the Australian attempted an overhead reverse smash that ended up landing in a very comfortable spot for Thiem. The Austrian won the point with a cross-court forehand that left Tomic stunned. The crowd were on their feet after the jaw-dropping skills shown by Thiem, and even his opponent Tomic joined in the applause.

Thiem finished with 32 winners to only 10 unforced errors while Tomic had 16 winners and a massive 33 winners. He next plays either Simone Bolelli or Nicolas Mahut in the second round. The 23-year-old made the semi-finals of the French Open last year, and is hoping to do one better in 2017. View More