French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic cruise into third round

Nadal is aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win 10 titles at a major

French Open favourite Rafael Nadal demolishes Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 and moved into the third round of the French Open. Nadal looked in ominous form as he eased past Dutchman and his performance in the match was enough to send the message loud and clear to his other rivals.

The nine-time Roland Garros champion hit 33 winners, just 13 unforced errors and did not face a single break point on his serve and with this win, the nine-time French Open champion advanced past the second round at Roland Garros for the 13th consecutive year.

Nadal moves through to a third-round meeting with Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who defeated Viktor Troicki 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (8/6).

After his win, Nadal said: “I’m very happy to come back on the Court Philippe Chatrier.”

The fourth-seeded Nadal, who withdrew from the tournament last year ahead of his third-round match because of a wrist injury, is aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win 10 titles at a major.

“It was really hard for me last year,” Nadal said. “I’m very happy to be back on this court, which is probably the most important in my career.”

In a different match, world number two Novak Djokovic continued his superb form and cruised into the third round of French Open.

The Serbian maestro, who was playing his first tournament under new coach Andre Agassi, outplayed his Portuguese opponent Sousa 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in a thrilling clash that lasted more than two hours.

Djokovic is eyeing for a 13th Grand Slam championship title and if he manages to retain his Roland Garros title this year, he would become the first man in the Open Era to win each of the four major championships on at least two occasions.