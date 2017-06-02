French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal storms into fourth round with one-sided win; Garbine Muguruza advances

Rafael Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday, will meet fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.

>Paris: Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 10th French Open with a ruthless 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Fourth seed Nadal coasted to the most one-sided win of his Roland Garros career as his 63rd-ranked opponent, playing his first match on Philippe Chatrier Court, was struck down by stage fright.

It was the 100th best-of-five set match on clay that Nadal had played in his career.

His record now stands at 98-2 with his only two losses coming at Roland Garros.

"Perfection? I don't know about that," said Nadal.

Basilashvili, 25, hit just five winners and committed 34 unforced errors in his 90-minute horror show.

Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic advanced to the French Open last 16 on Friday when veteran Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired through injury in the second set.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when 153rd-ranked Garcia-Lopez quit after just 28 minutes of their third round encounter.

Defending champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza reached the French Open fourth round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Kazakh 27th seed Yulia Putintseva on Friday.

Spanish 23-year-old Muguruza will face either French 13th seed Kiki Mladenovic or unseeded Shelby Rogers of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.

Muguruza's match on Friday featured 11 breaks of serve in the 20 games played.