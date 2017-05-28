French Open 2017: Preview, predictions, draws, schedule and contenders for Roland Garros title

The second Grand Slam of the year is here! Rafael Nadal is looking for a 10th title at Roland Garros and he was drawn in the same half as defending champion Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic and up-and-coming Dominic Thiem.

In addition, the fourth-seeded Nadal will also need to deal with the talented and unpredictable Benoit Paire in the first round.

This season, Nadal has been the dominant player on clay, winning 17 straight matches on his favorite surface and three consecutive titles before Thiem halted his run in Rome last week.

So much has changed for Djokovic since he completed a career Grand Slam at the French Open last year by beating Andy Murray in the final.

The Serb's form nosedived after his triumph on the Parisian red clay as he lost in the third round at Wimbledon for his earliest defeat in a Grand Slam in seven years. Djokovic, who lost his No 1 ranking to Murray last year, has won only one of his last 11 tournaments.

Djokovic, who hopes new coach Andre Agassi will help him turn his luck around over the next fortnight, will start the defence of his title against 76th-ranked Marcel Granollers.

The top-ranked Murray, who will open against Andrey Kuznetsov, was drawn in the same half as third seed and 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who he could meet in the semi-finals. Before that, he faces a potential difficult match-up against Juan Martin del Potro in the third round if the Argentine player recovers in time from shoulder and back problems.

Check out our predictions for which players stand a chance to stop Nadal's quest for his 15th Slam.

In the absence of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the women's draw is looking wide open this year. An intriguing first round match-up will put defending champion Garbine Muguruza against 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone, while top-ranked Angelique Kerber will take on 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova.

Among the other favorites, third-seeded Simona Halep will be up against Jana Cepelova in the first round if her right ankle injury does not prevent her from playing.

The tournament will also see two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova making her comeback less than six months after she was stabbed during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic.

Williams is not playing because she is pregnant, while Sharapova's ranking wasn't high enough to gain direct entry into the tournament after a 15-month doping suspension. Tournament organisers did not grant her a wildcard.

Click here to read our predictions for an unpredictable and intriguing women's draw at French Open 2017.

>Venue: Roland Garros

>Surface: Red clay

>Sschedule: Main-draw play begins on Sunday. The 15-day tournament closes with the women's singles final on 10 June and the men's singles final on 11 June. Click here to find out where you can catch the action live.

>Prize money: Total prize fund is nearly ¬36 million (about $40 million), a 12 percent increase from 2016, with ¬2.1 million (about $2.35 million) each for the men's and women's singles champions.

>Here's a look at the main contenders for the men's title:

>Andy Murray (Britain)

World ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 3 (US Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013, 2016)

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 16-7

The Scot comes into the French Open battling a dip in form that has seen him fail to reach the quarter-finals in five of the eight tournaments he has played this year. Murray admits he has at times lacked motivation since becoming world number one in November, but with Ivan Lendl back in tow as coach he will be keen to rediscover his touch on clay and make a decent stab at claiming a first title at Roland Garros.

>Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

World ranking: 2

Grand Slam titles: 12 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, US Open 2011, 2015)

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 20-6

Recent results indicate the defending champion is returning to something approaching his best after a months-long dip in form caused by injuries and a lack of confidence. The appointment of Andre Agassi as Djokovic's coach for the French Open has fuelled the mood of optimism around the Serb, who reached the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, the semi-finals in Madrid, and the final of the Italian Open in the build-up to Roland Garros.

