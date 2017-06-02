French Open 2017: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza takes to baking to let off Grand Slam pressure

Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza plays 13th seed Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the last eight in Paris.

>Paris: Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza said she turns to baking in her spare time to help cope with the pressure of playing at Grand Slam tournaments.

The Spaniard revealed she made desserts to relax during her run to the 2015 Wimbledon final and admitted it remains a favourite hobby after reaching the Roland Garros fourth round on Friday.

"I still do it," said fourth seed Muguruza following her 7-5, 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

"It's tricky, because I have to stay in the house and it has to have equipment.

"Here I'm in a hotel, and it's just, for some tournaments, I'd rather stay in hotel and others house."

The 23-year-old admitted she would be following her regular routine at Wimbledon, where she hopes to atone for last year's shock second-round exit.

"I know in Wimbledon I will go to the same house. I know the kitchen, and I know that the owner, the woman loves to bake, so I have everything I need for muffin, cakes, and stuff.

"It's just how we spend, basically, our time."

Muguruza plays French 13th seed Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the last eight in Paris.