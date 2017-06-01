French Open 2017: Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka move into Round 3, Rohan Bopanna wins as well

As far as the Indian interest goes, in the mixed doubles competition and in a Round 1 result, Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Jessica Moore and Matt Reid 6-0, 6-1.

In results from the French Open on Thursday, top seed Andy Murray beat Martin Klizan 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to move into Round 3. Third seed Stan Wawrinka also moved further as he beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to book a place into Round 3. As far as the Indian interest goes, in the mixed doubles competition and in a Round 1 result, Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Jessica Moore and Matt Reid 6-0, 6-1.

Earlier on Thursday, Elina Svitolina and Agnieszka Radwanska rallied past their opponents in the second round of the French Open. Svitolina, placed sixth on the WTA world rankings, finished a total of 32 winners, while suffering 28 unforced errors and five double faults. After losing 3-6 in the first set, the titleholder in Rome turned around at 6-3, 6-2 against Tsvetana Pironkova while Radwanska defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 in two hours and 22 minutes.

Svitolina will face Magda Linette of Poland in the third round and Radwanska will play local favourite Alize Cornet.

Commenting on Pironkova’s performance, Svitolina said: “She was playing really very good. I was just waiting for my chances to be back, because I didn’t play that bad in the first set, but she was playing amazing from the start.” (with wires inputs)