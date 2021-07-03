French Judge to Probe Corruption Allegations in Rafael Case: Report

A French judge has been appointed to head a probe into the controversial 2015 Rafael fighter jets deal case, reported AFP, quoting the French national financial prosecutors office on Friday, 2 July.

The Rs 60,000 crore (7.8 billion euros) deal for 36 planes between French aircraft manufacturer Dassault and the Indian government has been under a cloud of corruption allegations since the deal was signed in September 2016.

The latest development comes after French publication Mediapart, carried several investigative reports of allegations in the Rafael case in April 2021.

According to India Today, citing Mediapart report, the former head of PNF Éliane Houlette put a hold on the investigations on allegations in the case, despite objections from colleagues.

The French publication has also claimed the case was formally open on 14 June and the independent magistrate will also be looking allegations surrounding former French President François Hollande.

Mediapart also recently alleged the existence of a middleman and payment of commission for the Rafael deal.

The Rafael Deal Controversy

The BJP-led Centre has signed a controversial inter-governmental deal with the French government on 23 September 2016.

Defsys Solutions, a sub-contractor in the Rafale deal, is a company run by Sushen Gupta, who is currently out on bail over investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI in the 2013 Augusta Westland VVIP chopper deal.

Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture. It is an omni-role aircraft which means it can carry out at least four missions in one sortie.

The deal became controversial after the Congress claimed that the price at which India purchased each jet, which stands at Rs 1,670 crore, is three times the initial bid of Rs 526 crore when the UPA was planning to buy the aircraft.

However, the Modi-government has not disclosed the details of the price citing a confidentiality agreement with France and strategic security reasons.

