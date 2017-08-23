French fashion brand Celine comes to India

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Celine, a luxury French fashion House founded by Celine Vipiana in 1945, made its entry in India on Wednesday with an exclusive tie up with Le Mill, a multi designer boutique.

Known for its ready-to-wear and leather luxury goods, the brand's Fall/ Winter 2017 collection will now be available at Le Mill, a statement said.

"I have always been a huge fan of the iconic French label and its creative director Phoebe Philo. Her understanding of the modern woman is unlike any living designer," said Cecilia Morelli Parikh, co-founder Le Mill.

The designs have fall colours such as white, black, beige and grey and a few pieces which feature the warm colours of red, pink and blue give the collection a healthy glow.

--IANS

nv/py/