French envoy confers Indian chef with Chevalier de I'Ordre

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler conferred Indian chef Priyam Chatterjee with the distinction of Chevalier de I'Ordre du Merite Agricole, also known as the Order of Agricultural Merit on August 12. Chatterjee, 30, was the first Indian chef to be conferred this honour, which comes in recognition of his contribution to reinventing the gastronomic scene here. Having trained under eminent French chefs, the Kolkata-based chef is known to honour French cuisine by revisiting the traditional dishes of his native place. Chatterjee's masterful plating, his eccentric cooking style and his creative dishes draw upon his Bengali roots, the French influence in his life and his love for music and art. Chatterjee began his training under Chef Jean-Claude Fugier at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad, before moving on to Fauchon in Oman. He has also cooked with French Chef Ernest Darren Alford, Michelin-starred chefs, Spanish Koldo Royo, and Italian Matteo Grandi.