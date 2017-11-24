French captain selects Gasquet for Davis Cup doubles final

Paris, Nov 24 (IANS) French tennis captain Yannick Noah has surprisingly chosen Richard Gasquet to partner with Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the Davis Cup final against Belgium this weekend.

Herbert won the 2015 US Open and the 2016 Wimbledon doubles title with Nicolas Mahut, but the pair was not preferred by Noah this time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Instead, Herbert and Gasquet will make their debut as doubles partners in the final. Noah, for his part, says "there is a first time for everything".

Noah also recruited singles players Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille for the squad, with veteran Julien Benneteau as a reserve.

--IANS

tri/mr