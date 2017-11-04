Freiburg's Niederlechner ruled out for rest of Bundesliga season

Berlin, Nov 4 (IANS) Freiburg have lost Florian Niederlechner for the rest of the football season to a heavy knee injury, the Bundesliga club announced in an official statement.

The 27-year-old striker broke his right kneecap after a collision with a teammate during a trainings session on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Niederlechner was immediately transported to a hospital where he successfully underwent a surgery.

According to the club's statement on Friday, "the healing process will require a lot of time and patience". Hence, Freiburg will be without Florian Niederlechner for the remainder of the season 2017.

The striker joined Freiburg from Mainz on January 2016 to provide overall 21 goals and 4 four assists in 58 appearances.

Freiburg, who sit currently on the 15th place of the standings, encounter 5th placed Schalke at the 11th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

