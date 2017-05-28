Freiburg's Grifo joins league rivals Monchengladbach

Berlin, May 28 (IANS) Midfielder Vincenzo Grifo is leaving Freiburg to join league rivals Borussia Monchengladbach, both Bundesliga football clubs confirmed on Sunday.

Next season Freiburg will have to do it without their offensive midfielder and key player Grifo, who agreed on a transfer after putting pen to paper on a deal until June 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

"In the last two years Vincenzo Grifo has made a great development. He was a main contributor to Freiburg's outstanding season. With his qualities he will give our offense more variety," Monchengladbach's sporting director Max Eberl said.

In the summer 2015 Grifo joined Freiburg from FSV Frankfurt to become a go-to player. Since his arrival, the offensive midfielder provided 20 goals and 26 assists in 61 appearances for Freiburg.

Freiburg and Grifo earned promotion for Germany's top flight in the season 2015/2016 before Christian Streich's men completed the Bundesliga season 2016/2017 on the seventh place to ensure a play-off spot for the UEFA Europa League.

--IANS

pur/dg