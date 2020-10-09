Free Media Here: India to China on Taiwan Day Reportage Guidelines

"There is a free media in India that reports on issues as it sees fit", said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a media briefing.

Srivastava was commenting on a letter sent to journalists by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi to honour the "One China Policy" while reporting on Taiwan Day celebrations.

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the letter dated 7 October said.

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle", it added.

The later was issued after some advertisements issued by the Taiwan government appeared on some leading Indian newspaper ahead of the Taiwan national day on 10 October.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson on Thursday also tweeted that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

India does not have any diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

In 1995, India set up the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to promote cultural exchanges, business and tourism between both sides.

The ITA also provides all consular and passport services. In the same year, Taiwan, too, established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Free Media Here: India to China on Taiwan Day Reportage GuidelinesEdited Tweet of Ali Fazal Shared Amid Calls For Mirzapur 2 Boycott . Read more on India by The Quint.