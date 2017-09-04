Free entry for FIFA legends match at DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) The FIFA legends exhibition match, which will figure football greats Carlos Valderrama, Fernando Morientes, Marcel Desailly, Jorge Campos and Emmanuel Amuneke, to be held at Dr DY Patil Stadium here on Wednesday will have free entry, it was announced on Monday.

The match will be played to mark 30 days remaining for the FIFA U-17 World Cup which is scheduled from October 6 to 28.

Commenting on the opportunity for the fans to witness the legends live free of cost, Project Director, Local Organising Committee (LOC), FIFA U-17 World Cup Joy Bhattacharjya said: "This is a dream come true for football lovers. To have one such player would have been an honour, to have five illustrious icons is an absolute dream.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Mumbai's football fans and one, they should make full use of."

Dr DY Patil Stadium will host eight matches in the U-17 World Cup, including one semi-final.

