Free entry for FIFA Legends match at Dr DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai [India], Sept 4 (ANI): To mark 30 days to go for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Carlos Valderrama, Fernando Morientes, Marcel Desailly, Jorge Campos and Emmanuel Amuneke will take part in an exhibition game at the Dr DY Patil Stadium and unveil the Winner's Trophy for the Navi Mumbai leg of the ongoing Trophy Experience on September 6.

Football fans in Mumbai have the opportunity of watching the FIFA Legends live at Dr DY Patil Stadium for absolutely no cost. What's more is that they can also partake in the Trophy Experience and click photographs with the coveted silverware.

Project Director, LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Joy Bhattacharjya said, "This is a dream come true for football lovers. To have one such player would have been an honour, to have five illustrious icons is an absolute dream. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Mumbai's football fans and one, they should make full use of".

The FIFA Legends will also take part in a Facebook AMA tomorrow, giving fans a chance to get their questions answered by any of them and know more about their iconic careers.

Dr DY Patil Stadium will host eight matches of FIFA U-17 World Cup this October, including the all-important semi-final.

The tournament will begin on October 6, with the final scheduled to take place on October 28 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.(ANI)