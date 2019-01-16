Free of cost night shelters come to people's rescue in Delhi as cold wave intensifies

People in Delhi took refuge in night shelter as temperatures dipped in the national capital on Wednesday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the highs and lows of temperature in the national capital is 20 degree Celsius and 4 degree Celsius, respectively, with cold wave. The night shelter near Ramlila Maidan has accommodated nearly 40-45 people, free of cost. They have been provided basic amenities of tea and blankets here. Cold wave is set to continue for another day or two according to predictions.