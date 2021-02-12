Free Coaching for Competitive Exams in UP: How to Register

The Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) recently announced Abhyudaya Yojana, under which the government will provide free coaching facility to students who are preparing for competitive exams.

Students preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), Civil Services Exam (UPSC/UPPSC), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS), and other competitive exams can avail these facilities.

How to Apply for the Abhyudaya Scheme?

Visit the official website of Abhyudaya Yojana: http://abhyuday.up.gov.in/.

Click on the ‘Register Now’ link.

Select the exam for which you want to apply.

Fill in the relevant details.

Upload the required documents and submit the application.

The coaching classes will be absolutely free and are scheduled to commence from 16 February 2021.

The coaching facility will first start functioning at the divisional level, and on the district level in the next phase.

According to a statement published in The Indian Express, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The state has an ocean of opportunities. Now, with hard work and dedicated efforts, the government will make sure that the talented and bright youth of Uttar Pradesh are not forced to leave their hometowns in order to receive quality education.”

Candidates will be able to avail free guidance and teaching by officers of IAS, IPS, Indian Forest Service, PCS cadre. The scheme will also provide career counselling to youth in every district through a web portal. Details and a subject-wise calendar of the coaching classes will be made available to the registered students at the Mandal level through SMS and email.

(With inputs from the The Indian Express)

