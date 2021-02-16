Free Coaching for Competitive Exams in UP Begins Today

The 'Abhyudaya' scheme of Uttar Pradesh government was kickstarted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 15 February. The scheme aims to set up free of cost coaching centres in the state for the students preparing for competitive examinations.

The scheme will provide coaching facility to the students who are preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), Civil Services Exam (UPSC/UPPSC), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS).

The motive of this scheme is to provide assistance to the students who want to prepare for various competitive examinations but are unable to do it due to financial restrictions.

The coaching classes are scheduled for ‘Basant Panchami’, 16 February 2021.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking to students on Monday said that during the lockdown, he felt that a Kota-like coaching centre should be set up in Uttar Pradesh, too.

He also answered the queries of students registered for the Abhyudaya scheme.

Also Read: Free Coaching for Competitive Exams in UP: How to Register

The coaching facility will first start functioning at the divisional level, and on the district level in the next phase.

The students registered for the scheme will be able to attend offline classes and will also get online study material.

Over 4.84 lakh students had already registered within four days of its launch.

Candidates will be able to avail free guidance and teaching by officers of IAS, IPS, IFS and PCS cadre. The scheme will also provide career counselling to the youth in every district through a web portal. Details and a subject-wise calendar of the coaching classes will be made available to the registered students at the Mandal level through SMS and email.

(With inputs from IANS.)

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Now Charged With Sedition, Disha Fought for India at FFF GloballyAshwin Dismisses Stokes for 8; India Need 5 Wickets to Win . Read more on Education by The Quint.