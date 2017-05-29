Francesco Totti Roma farewell: A creative genius who epitomised loyalty

Totti’s creative genius was nurtured by Fabio Capello as he started to contribute more goals and assists than ever before. His ability to pick out a pass made him outstanding.

Francesco Totti finished his playing career where he had spent many important moments " at the corner flag. The last kick of the match belonged to him. He kicked it away nonchalantly, knowing that Roma had confirmed its return to the Champions League. Totti will leave his beloved in happy times.

But how is the club supposed to let go of one of its most loyal servants? For 25 seasons, Totti wore the famed jersey and only raised its profile. He came to represent everything the club stood for, its philosophy. No wonder his fans mark his birthday by wishing 'Happy Christmas' to each other. Jesus will leave the church now.

In the manner of a messiah, apocryphal tales about him abound. Totti was coveted as a fifteen-year-old by Roma's bitter city rival Lazio, only for him to affirm what his family held sacred " their support for the club he would go on to represent. Apparently, an offer of 100 million lire was rejected. Totti was never going to choose Lazio over Roma.

While spending your playing career at one club does not need to be the gold standard for judging a player's loyalty, it is pretty impressive when one considers the teams which coveted the Roman hero at different stages in his career. From Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur to Sampdoria.

In fact, this wonderful story may have never acquired its rosy character if the club had chosen manager Carlos Bianchi over Totti back in 1997. The then 20-year-old found himself out of favour as the manger demanded more effort and discipline from him. Totti was even denied his dream number 10 jersey. A loan offer from Sampdoria in January of that year had been accepted but Totti chose to give it a few more months. It proved to be a wise decision as Bianchi was sacked, thanks to the club's worsening form, and Er Pupone (The Big Baby) stayed.

Never again was it in doubt that his future was at Roma. Totti won only one Scudetto and Coppa Italia twice but the silverware was only a part of the appeal for him. Growing up as a Roma fan in the affluent part of the city, the fantasista (creator) dreamt of matching the heroics of Giuseppe Giannini and Bruno Conti. His initial desire to become a petrol pump assistant"apparently the smell of the fumes and enormous cash had a charm"was soon replaced by football. The wish to excel on the pitch was fuelled by his success in organised football from the age of eight.

Giannini's father, Gildo, was more than happy to take him to Roma when Totti was offered to the club. He saw something of his son in him. Totti went on to wear the number 10 jersey after Giuseppe Giannini left the club. In fact, the footballer was also like an older brother to him while he was still learning the ropes of the professional game.

But as he got better as a footballer, Totti posed a question which different managers interpreted differently. Perhaps only the player knew where he fit the best. Over the course of his career, Totti played on the left wing, in a number ten role, as a centre-forward, a false nine, a nine and a half¦

His versatility meant that there always existed the possibility that he could reinvent himself. 152 of Totti's 307 goals came after he turned 30. Of course, goal scoring was only a part of the package. He could set a teammate clear with a through ball, he could deliver a sweet cross from a set-piece and he also had the physical presence to hold up the ball. Then of course, there was Er Cucchiaio (the spoon) " a special lob which belonged to Totti alone. Like many great players, that was his autograph.

But whatever Totti did, it seemed like he was on a mission to fulfil some personal target. His story about his first senior goal for Roma reveals as much.

"My uncle had promised me a mountain bike. I wanted one, and perhaps I could have bought it without waiting for the goal, but I chased thinking of the bike. Having an objective has always helped me since then. It's like I'm running towards something."

The chase did not stop, even when age started catching up. As Gianluigi Buffon wrote in a heart-warming letter to Totti after he announced his decision to retire, "Once you get past 30, every season is worth seven." It certainly felt like Totti was at Roma for more than a quarter of century. It was as if he had always been there.

Read More