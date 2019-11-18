France wants to increase maritime cooperation with India: French Navy Chief
French Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Christophe Prazuck said that India Navy and France Navy share similarities. "Both countries have, aircraft carriers, submarines, special forces and both are democracies, there are reasons to cooperate, we are learning a lot and I want to increase cooperation as Indian ocean is crucial for France, it's crucial for security, prosperity and environment," said Admiral Christophe Prazuck while talking to ANI.