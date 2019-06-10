France stands alongside India in fight against terrorism: French Foreign Affairs MoS

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne in Delhi on Monday. Jean Baptiste Lemoyne reaffirms support to India in fighting terrorism and terror financing. This is the first French ministerial visit after the formation of the new government. While speaking to ANI, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne on attempted break-in into Indian Air Force Rafale Project Management Team in Paris last month said, "Investigation is going on; Indian authorities would be updated when new details would be provided to us." He added, "France is very committed at international level to fight against terrorism and terror financing. We also know India is very committed and we are very happy about that."