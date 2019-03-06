France to push for designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist at UNSC

Alexandre Ziegler, French Envoy to India reiterated on pushing designation of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohhamed (JeM) Masood Azhar as global terrorist at UNSC. "We believe there should be no tolerance of terror. So yes we will push for designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist, at UNSC, have been pushing for it for past 2 years as well. Not designating him doesn't make sense", said Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler. JeM claimed responsibility for dastardly suicide bomb attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, which claimed live of over 40 CRPF personnel.