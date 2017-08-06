France opens counter-terrorism probe into knife-wielding man at Eiffel Tower: Source

A man with a blade tried to forcibly enter the Eiffel Tower. The incident occurred around 2130 GMT on Saturday

French prosecutors have opened a counter-terrorism investigation after an incident late on Saturday at Paris' Eiffel Tower, in which a man with a blade tried to forcibly enter the tourist site, a judicial source said.

The incident occurred around 2130 GMT on Saturday. It was initially treated as a criminal matter, but was later designated a counter-terrorism case because of the suspect's statements to police and his apparent radicalisation, the source said.

