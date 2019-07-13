France launches 1st Barracuda-class nuclear attack submarine 'Suffren'

France on Friday launched the first nuclear attack submarine of the Barracuda-Class named 'Suffren' at the Naval Group facility in Cherbourg-Octeville. The boat, first in its class being built for French Navy, was launched by French President Emanuel Macron. While speaking to ANI on this matter, Vice President (Sales and Business Development) of India, Asia and Pacific, Naval Group, Nicolas de La Villemarque said, "This is the latest generation submarine of the French Navy. There will be 6 of them. They have the latest technology for combat management system and also for stealth." The nuclear submarine enjoy an edge over conventional submarines because they can stay underwater for a much longer period of time, this making it difficult for the enemy to locate and hunt them.