France, India walking on path of strategic partnership since last 2 decades: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi reached in France on August 22 and met French President Emmanuel Macron. While addressing the joint statement along with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Narendra Modi, said, "France and India did not only hold good talks but also took major steps. We are walking on the path of strategic partnership since last two decades."