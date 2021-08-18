France evacuates 21 Indians from Kabul

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The first evacuation flight by France from Kabul included 21 Indian nationals deployed for providing security at the French embassy in the Afghan capital.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Tuesday thanked his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian for evacuating the Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris, in the backdrop of the Taliban capturing power in the Afghan city.

'The first French evacuation flight from #Kabul yesterday included 21 Indian nationals: the elite Gurkhas who were ensuring the security of the French Embassy,' French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted on Wednesday.

He said France has been actively coordinating with India on developments relating to Afghanistan.

'As discussed in call between Min @JY_LeDrian & Min@DrSJaishankar, France coordinates actively with India on #Afghanistan, especially at #UNSC,' Lenain said.

After his telephonic conversation with Le Drian, Jaishankar said the evolving situation in Afghanistan was discussed.

'Discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian. We will continue to coordinate in the UN Security Council. Thank him for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris,' Jaishankar tweeted.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key Afghan towns and cities in the country following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for an unknown destination.

India on Tuesday completed the evacuation of all its diplomats and other staff members from Kabul in view of escalating tension and deteriorating security situation in the city.