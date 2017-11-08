France defender Koscielny to retire from international football

London, Nov 8 (IANS) France defender Laurent Koscielny will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the 32-year-old confirmed.

"There is an end to everything, after the World Cup, I would be almost 33-years-old, it will be time to leave the place," the Arsenal defender was quoted saying by the Independent on Tuesday.

"I have six months left in the French team to blossom and take as many memories as my wife would say," Koscielny added.

The centre-back has made 49 appearances for France since 2011. He was also a part of the national team squad which ended as runners-up at the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

--IANS

sam/bg