France condoles Vajpayee's death

Paris, Aug 17 (IANS) France on Friday condoled the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying his name will remain linked to Indo-French friendship as he shaped the strategic partnership that the two countries share.

"It was with deep grief that we learnt of the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"France offers its condolences to his family as well as the Indian authorities and people," it said.

"Poet, politician, visionary, he left his mark on India's history. His name remains linked to the Indo-French friendship, which he shaped by launching the strategic partnership that has united our two countries since 1998."

Vajpayee, 93, passed away on Thursday evening at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here following a prolonged illness.

